Indian stock market special live trading session: Sensex starts at 74,040; Nifty nears 22,500
May 18, 2024 09:31 AM IST
Indian stock market special live trading session: Sensex starts at 74,040; Nifty nears 22,500
Indian stock market special live trading session: Sensex starts at 74,040; Nifty nears 22,500.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article