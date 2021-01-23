India’s domestic aviation operations nearing pre-pandemic levels
India’s domestic civil aviation operations continue steadily and the sector is nearing pre-pandemic levels, according to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
As many as 257,613 passengers flew locally as on Jan. 22, compared with 30,000 passengers that traveled by air when such flights were restarted on May 25, Puri said in a Twitter post on Saturday. “We are now within touching distance of pre-Covid figures.”
India has allowed local airlines to fly limited schedules since May after two months of a strict nationwide lockdown, gradually opening up the domestic market.
Oil industry reels as Joe Biden targets fossil fuels in first days
- Officials are worried that technical permitting decisions are being placed in the hands of political appointees, rather than expert regulators in the field. And they’re concerned permits -- or simply changes to them -- will be delayed for existing drilling operations.
IT giants Apple, Google welcome Joe Biden's new immigration reforms
PMC Bank fraud: ED arrests Viva group MD, consultant
- ED's money laundering probe in the PMC Bank case began after the Mumbai police registered a criminal case in September 2019 against HDIL, its promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan among others.
Gold prices start the week at ₹48,332 per 10 gram, fall to ₹48,861
Fuel prices surge once more. Check what people will have to pay in major cities
RBI proposes stricter norms for non-banks
Markets skid amid weak global cues
CSR offences by firms now a ‘civil wrong’, not a crime
Intel tumbles after new CEO recommits to chip manufacturing
- Keeping chip production in-house may be bad for Intel because its manufacturing technology has fallen behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes chips for many of Intel’s rivals. If the US company can’t catch up, its products will become less competitive, lose sales and market share.
Indigo Paints IPO garners robust response; subscribed 117 times on final day
India will be role model on how to vaccinate billion people at scale: Nilekani
Govt has pledged strict foreign investment rules for e-commerce, says CAIT
Iran starts ramping up oil production to pre-sanctions levels
- Iran has been subject to tough US sanctions since 2018, when the administration of then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from an international deal that restricted the Middle Eastern country’s nuclear activities. Its crude production was below 2 million barrels a day for most of 2020.
Elon Musk targets telecom for next disruption with Starlink internet
