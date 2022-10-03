Home / Business / India's exports dip by 3.52% to $32.62 billion in September: Govt data

India's exports dip by 3.52% to $32.62 billion in September: Govt data

Published on Oct 03, 2022

Representational image.(Bloomberg)
India's exports contracted by 3.52 per cent to $32.62 billion in September against $33.81 billion in the same month last year, while the trade deficit widened to $26.72 billion, according to preliminary data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.

Imports during the month, however, grew by 5.44 per cent to $59.35 billion as against $56.29 billion in September 2021, the data showed.

The exports during April-September 2022-23 rose by 15.54 per cent to $229.05 billion. Imports during the period increased by 37.89 per cent to $378.53 billion.

The trade deficit during the first six months of the fiscal has widened to $149.47 billion as against $76.25 billion during April-September 2021-22. PTI RR RC

Monday, October 03, 2022
