India’s Shailesh Jejurikar to lead P&G as next CEO: All you need to know about him

India-native Shailesh Jejurikar has been named the next president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Procter & Gamble (P&G), the world's FMCG leader, with effect from January 1, 2026, succeeding Jon Moeller. Shailesh Jejurikar began his journey with Procter & Gamble in 1989 as an assistant brand manager.

What is Shailesh Jejurikar's current position?

Shailesh Jejurikar, 58, began his journey with Procter & Gamble in 1989 as an assistant brand manager. Over more than three decades, he climbed the ranks to become the company's chief operating officer (COO), a position he has held for over six years.

In addition to his P&G role, he serves on the board of Otis Elevator Company.

Shailesh Jejurikar's family educational background

Shailesh lives with his wife, Sankhya Jejurikar, a visual artist, in the US. He has two sons, Shashank and Siddharth. His brother Rajesh Jejurikar is Executive Director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector) of the Indian firm Mahindra and Mahindra Limited.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jejurikar did his undergrad at Bombay and pursued an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow.

His professional career at P&G?

He contributed to the development of several of P&G's core businesses, such as global Fabric Care and Home Care in markets such as North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

He has also contributed to spearheading the company's new strategies and operational performance in Supply Chain, Information Technology and Global Business Services.

Why is Jejurikar's appointment important?

Jejurikar's elevation makes him part of an elite list of India-born CEOs heading large multinational companies. Some of the industry moguls who belong to this list include Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Sundar Pichai (Google & Alphabet), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe), and Arvind Krishna (IBM).

What does this portend for P&G's future?

Jejurikar will be only the second non-US-born P&G CEO since 1837, and one of the handful of Indian-origin Fortune 500 company leaders. The previous one was Netherlands-origin Durk Jager, who was made CEO in 1998.

Who are other notable India-origin global CEOs?

India has produced a remarkable cadre of global corporate leaders. Some of the latest additions to this list include Sabih Khan as COO of Apple and veterans such as Indra Nooyi (PepsiCo), Harish Manwani (Unilever), Laxman Narasimhan (former CEO of Starbucks), and Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron Technology).

Shailesh Jejurikar's ‘special Mahindra’ link

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday hailed Shailesh Jejurikar's promotion and said it has a "special meaning" to the Mahindra Group as "Shailesh happens to be the younger brother of our very own Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector) M&M Ltd".