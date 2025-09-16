IndiGo expands further into Europe with three weekly Mumbai-Copenhagen flights

IndiGo has announced its plans to start a Mumbai-Copenhagen flight from 8 October 2025, thereby expanding its presence in Europe. With the Mumbai-Copenhagen flights, IndiGo now flies to 44 international destinations and 138 overall. (PTI)

The airline—operated by Interglobe Aviation Ltd.—will operate three weekly flights between India’s financial capital and Denmark’s national capital using the Boeing Co.’s 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft taken on wet lease from Norse Atlantic Airways, according to a statement Tuesday. In a wet lease, the lessee gets a flight crew—and sometimes even fuel—with a fully stacked aircraft.

The IndiGo Mumbai-Copenhagen flights will take off from Mumbai at 4:35 am IST and arrive at Copenhagen at 10:05 pm. The return flight is at 12:30 pm for an arrival just past midnight.

According to Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers, IndiGo's Mumbai-Copenhagen flight marks the airline's entry into Scandinavia, offering Denmark as a gateway into the Nordics for Indian travellers.

“With every new international destination—Copenhagen being our 44th—we are inching closer to our vision of being a trusted global airline,” Elbers said in the statement. In all, IndiGo now flies to 138 destinations around the world.

Customers on IndiGo’s Mumbai-Copenhagen flights will have the option of economy class as well as the so-called IndiGoStretch seats, with complementary meals and beverages. The flight tickets are now open for sales on IndiGo’s website and online travel platforms.