Indigo Paints to come up with its IPO on January 20. All you need to know

Indigo Paints is coming up with its initial public offering (IPO) this week. The company ranks fifth in the decorative paints industry in India. The public offering that will list Indigo Paints on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is scheduled to release on January 20, 2021.

Here's all you need to know about the Indigo Paints IPO:

1. The IPO consists of fresh stocks of up to ₹300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58,40,000 equity shares by private equity firm Sequoia Capital, via its funds Sequoia IV and SC II V and promoter Hemant Jalan.

2. For the initial share sale ₹1,488- ₹1,490 has been set as the price band. The public issue would get ₹1,170.16 crore at the upper end of the price band.

3. The company has reserved 70,000 equity shares for employee subscription with a discount of ₹148 per equity share to the offer price.

4. Thirty-five per cent of the issue is reserved for retail investors, while 15 per cent is for non-institutional bidders, while half the issue is for qualified institutional buyers.

5. The Pune based company has three manufacturing facilities across the country in Rajasthan, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

6. With an extensive product portfolio, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the brand ambassador of the paints company.

7. The capital from IPO is aimed to be used for expansion of Pudukkottai manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, purchasing tinting machines, gyro shakers and prepayment or repayment of debt.

8. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Edelweiss Financial Services and ICICI Securities are the books running lead managers of the offer, while Link Intime is the registrar to the offer.

9. The grey market premium, that represents the demand for the issue, attracted by the company was up by 57 per cent to ₹850- ₹860 as of Friday, even with domestic stock markets trading down, as per the Financial Express.

10. The company had earned restated profit before tax of ₹674.27 million for the year ending March 31, 2020.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON