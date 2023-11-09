IndiGo's IGE plans to launch electric air taxi service in India, signs MoU with US-based Archer Aviation

InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of IndiGo, has announced its intention to introduce an all-electric air taxi service in India by 2026. In connection with its plans to operate the air taxi service, IndiGo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Archer Aviation - a company that deals in electric aircrafts, air taxis, and the like. A picture of air taxi shared by Archer Aviation.(X/Archer Aviation)

Once launched, the InterGlobe-Archer flight will carry passengers from Connaught Place in the national capital to Gurugram in Haryana in approximately 7 minutes whereas by road, the 27-kilometre-long trip will take 60-90 minutes, a release said on Thursday.

Apart from the air taxi service, the companies are also looking forward to expand their partnership in various other operations. "In addition to urban air taxi services, the parties plan to pursue a variety of other use cases for the electric aircraft in India, including cargo, logistics, medical and emergency services, as well as private company and charter services," the release stated further.

Taking to X, Archer Aviation posted, “We’re proud to announce a landmark deal with @InterGlobe_IGE – India’s foremost travel and hospitality conglomerate – with plans to launch electric air taxis across India’s largest, most congested cities in 2026. This week, our Chief Commercial Officer, @ngoel, was in New Delhi to be part of a signing ceremony with InterGlobe’s Group Managing Director, Rahul Bhatia for an MOU between the parties…”

The collaboration also intends to finance the acquisition of as many as 200 of Archer's Midnight aircraft for deployment in India. The Midnight aircraft is characterized as a piloted four-passenger electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle, specifically engineered to facilitate quick consecutive flights with minimal charging time required between operations.

