Indonesia sees higher September, October inflation after fuel price hike
Published on Sep 05, 2022 08:12 AM IST
Deputy minister of finance Suahasil Nazara, said that the ministry expects the month-to-month inflation to normalise in November.
Indonesia finance ministry expects inflation to pick up in September and October following a price hike announced at the weekend on subsidised fuels, a senior official said.
Deputy minister Suahasil Nazara, however, said in a TV interview with CNBC Indonesia that the ministry expects the month-to-month inflation to normalise in November. It still expects 2022's GDP growth in a range of 5.1% to 5.4%, the official said.
