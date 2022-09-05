Home / Business / Indonesia sees higher September, October inflation after fuel price hike

Indonesia sees higher September, October inflation after fuel price hike

business
Published on Sep 05, 2022 08:12 AM IST

Deputy minister of finance Suahasil Nazara, said that the ministry expects the month-to-month inflation to normalise in November.

Motorists queue at a PT Pertamina Gas station in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia.&nbsp;(Bloomberg)
Motorists queue at a PT Pertamina Gas station in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia. (Bloomberg)
Reuters |

Indonesia finance ministry expects inflation to pick up in September and October following a price hike announced at the weekend on subsidised fuels, a senior official said.

Also Read| Indonesia raises fuel prices to ease subsidy burden on budget

Deputy minister Suahasil Nazara, however, said in a TV interview with CNBC Indonesia that the ministry expects the month-to-month inflation to normalise in November. It still expects 2022's GDP growth in a range of 5.1% to 5.4%, the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out