Investors' wealth plunge over ₹8 lakh crore in 4 days
Investors' wealth eroded by more than ₹8 lakh crore in four consecutive sessions of stock market loss.
Recordings its fourth straight session of loss on Wednesday, the Sensex tumbled 937.66 points or 1.94 per cent to close at 47,409.93. In the four straight sessions, the benchmark has fallen by 2,382.19 points or 4.78 per cent.
Tracking the muted sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by ₹8,07,025.09 crore to ₹1,89,63,547.48 crore in these four days.
"Volatility is normally higher on the last two days of monthly expiry but this time the fall with higher volatility show cautiousness amongst market participants before the Budget event.
"Earnings are coming out better-than-expected but profit-booking is seen in most companies that have declared results so far barring a few cases," according to Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President and Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities.
Axis Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's, HDFC and Asian Paint were the major laggards among the 30-share frontline companies' list, falling up to 4 per cent.
In the broader market, the smallcap and midcap indices fell up to 1.38 per cent. Sectorally, banking stocks declined 2.93 per cent, followed by finance (2.72 per cent), metal (2.54 per cent), realty (2.28 per cent) and auto (2.11 per cent).
"Caution ahead of the Union Budget and scheduled derivatives expiry also added to the pressure," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Business should dedicate portion of their wealth to fund startups: Goyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDI into India up 37 percent to USD 43.85 billion during April-November 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investors' wealth plunge over ₹8 lakh crore in 4 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Income Tax refunds worth ₹1.81 lakh cr issued so far in FY21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indigo Paints IPO allotment to be announced on January 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World shares turn lower on pandemic concerns, ahead of Fed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook investors shrug off election woes, look for 'social commerce' payday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 72.92 against US dollar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indices close in red: Sensex falls 937 points, Nifty below 14,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMF favours extension of pandemic support, thrust on infra investment in Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European economy lags behind China and US on pandemic recovery
- That was the upshot of the International Monetary Fund’s forecasts on Tuesday, which downgraded the growth outlook for 2021 across Europe and underscored a generally poorer performance compared with China and the US.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goldman Sachs loses legal fight against EU cartel fine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TCS third most valued IT services brand globally: Brand Finance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil advances after report points to declining US stockpiles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding financial freedom from the eyes of millennials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox