Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty open higher after two straight session of losses, ‘flash crash’

Indian shares opened higher on Friday after two consecutive sessions of losses, and a “flash crash” on Thursday, although caution was expected to persist ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh and following sharp volatility during the new closing auction mechanism. File photo: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, rear, in Mumbai (Bloomberg)

Sensex climbed 245.56 points to 77,191.80 in early trade, while Nifty was up 54.20 points to 24,147.50 on Friday.

GIFT Nifty futures were at 24,262 points as of 7:56 am IST, signalling a positive start for the Nifty 50, which closed at 24,090.85 on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Thursday's Sensex ‘flash crash’ The BSE Sensex briefly plunged nearly three per cent during a 20-minute closing auction on Thursday, raising fresh concerns over thin liquidity and possible manipulation during the window.

The 30-stock index fell as low as 74,983.19 points at one stage, or 2.9 per cent below its 77,182.91 level at the end of continuous trading at 3:15 pm, according to bourse data cited in a Bloomberg report. The Sensex subsequently recovered almost all of those losses, eventually closing 0.7 per cent lower for the day.

The “closing auction was expected to have teething troubles but it’s increasingly becoming troublesome for investors to gauge swings,” the report quoted as saying Suniil D. Pachisia, vice president at Pratibhuti Viniyog Ltd. “The sharp move in Sensex today is another example of this.”

The BSE did not immediately respond to queries emailed outside of regular business hours.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is not considering a rethink or changes for now, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at an event after the close of trading on Thursday. The system is working, and brokers and other stakeholders will help increase participation, he said, per the report.

The main trigger for Thursday’s “flash crash-like” move in the Sensex was an index-heavyweight stock, where orders were punched at the three per cent lower limit during the auction, Bloomberg quoted as saying Tejas Shah, head of equity derivatives at Equirus Securities Pvt.

Stock market not closed for Raksha Bandhan Despite Raksha Bandhan being celebrated across India on Friday, August 28, the Indian stock market will remain open. Both the NSE and BSE will operate as usual, with normal trading, clearing and settlement activities scheduled for the day. Raksha Bandhan is not included in the stock market's 2026 trading holiday calendar.

The next scheduled trading holiday for the NSE and BSE is September 14, when the markets will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi.