Is stock market open today? When is Muhurat trading taking place? All details inside

As India celebrates one of its biggest festivals today, Indian stock markets are all set for Diwali-special ‘Muhurat trading’. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)

While Diwali is being celebrated on Monday, October 20, in most parts of India, the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange will remain open.

Is stock market open today? The stock market is open today for regular trading and will be closed tomorrow, October 21, for the occasion of Diwali.

There will be a special one‑hour “Muhurat trading” session on Tuesday, October 21, rather than full regular trading.

The BSE and the NSE have 14 official stock market holidays in 2025, including one for Diwali on Tuesday, October 21.

A full market holiday will be observed on October 22.

Muhurat trading date and time The Muhurat trading session marks an auspicious start to the Hindu New Year and is one of the most anticipated stock market events of the year.

Date: Tuesday, October 21

Time: 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm (pre-open from 1:30 pm)

Exchanges: NSE, BSE and other market segments

During this one-hour symbolic trading window, investors place token buy and sell orders to mark prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead.

Last year, the special Muhurat trading session was held from 6 pm to 7 pm.

It is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

Historically, the Muhurat trading session often witnesses positive sentiment and light trading volumes, with the Sensex and Nifty usually closing higher.

Market analysts note that Diwali is considered an auspicious occasion to begin new ventures, and many investors believe participating in the Muhurat trading session brings prosperity throughout the year.

However, with the trading window limited to just an hour, the markets often witness heightened volatility. Analysts say that the significance of the session lies more in its symbolic value than in immediate profitability.

(With PTI inputs)