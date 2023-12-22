ISAMRA and TreadBinary Join Forces to Revolutionize Royalty Distribution

VMPL HT Image

New Delhi [India], December 22: In a major move that is set to reshape the Indian music industry, ISAMRA (Indian Singers' and Musicians' Rights Association) has partnered with TreadBinary, a leading technology innovator, to revolutionise royalty distribution. This landmark collaboration marks a significant moment in the history of both organisations, as they come together to create a more transparent, efficient, and accountable system for artists and musicians.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

One of the key goals of this partnership is to significantly reduce the time it takes to process royalty payments. Traditionally, this process can take months, due to the large amount of data that needs to be manually processed. However, by using TreadBinary's cutting-edge technology, ISAMRA will be able to automate much of this process, reducing the processing time to just days. This will not only benefit artists by getting them their money faster, but it will also help to improve the overall accuracy and transparency of the royalty distribution system.

TreadBinary has developed a bespoke application specifically for ISAMRA that is designed to efficiently manage the complex data associated with millions of songs played across diverse platforms and countries. The application can import, process, and store data, ensuring that artists and musicians are accurately identified and compensated for their work.

This revolutionary application has the potential to have a major impact on the Indian music industry. By making it easier and faster for artists to get paid, it will encourage more people to create and share their music.

"We are delighted to partner with ISAMRA on this groundbreaking initiative to transform royalty distribution systems in the music industry," said Yuvraj Shidhaye, Founder and Director of TreadBinary. "TreadBinary is committed to leveraging technology for transparency, and our specialised solutions will help enable the efficiency and accuracy that musicians deserve."

"As a responsible society, it is imperative that we not only collect royalties for singers and musicians but also distribute the same accurately, in a cost-effective and in a timely manner," said Sanjay Tandon, Founder, CEO, and Director of ISAMRA. Further adding "With millions of songs to be administered, it is important that we have a robust and efficient ERP system in place. Towards this end, we are excited to start on this epic journey by engaging the technical expertise of TreadBinary to leverage the latest technology to manage our member's data and achieve transparency, efficiency, accuracy and speed in distributing royalties to them."

The partnership between ISAMRA and TreadBinary is a game-changer for the Indian music industry. By using technology to improve the royalty distribution process, they are making it easier for artists to get paid and for fans to enjoy their music. This is a win-win for everyone involved, and it is sure to have a lasting impact on the future of music in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)