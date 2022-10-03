IT graduates claim tech giants delaying onboarding: Report

Information technology graduates have now begun to hunt for other jobs after the tech giants like Wipro, Infosys and TCS have reportedly delayed the onboarding process for more than six months. This has resulted in the students and the engineering colleges fearing that the onboarding delay might impact the upcoming campus placements, Hindustan Times' business website Livemint reported.



The students have taken to social media and claimed that they are yet to receive any onboarding information even after more than six months, a report by Hindu Businessline states.



An engineering graduate in a LinkedIn post claimed he was offered a job by Infosys on March 22. He claimed of not having received any communication from the company. Sharing his ordeal, the engineer said he even reached out to the company through social media. The company sought his candidate ID and email address, they are yet to write back to him or give any clear communication on the status of the job offer.



Another candidate, who was selected for the position of Systems Engineer at Infosys, said he had got the offer from the company on April 22 and was happy to be able to repay his student loans finally. But the candidate claimed Infosys has been pushing back his joining date for the past six months.

When asked, the company told the website that the date of joining is being distributed on the basis of its business requirement.



Besides Infosys, tech companies like Tech Mahindra and HCL have also been reportedly delaying onboarding process. A candidate who was selected by HCL Tech, claimed the company has not provided any information on the date of joining. A representative of the company clarified that there is no problem regarding the onboarding of new employees and the process is underway as per schedule.

A Tech Mahindra job applicant claimed that the tech company cancelled the candidature after several months of receiving the letter of intent to hire, the Livemint report added.

Harpreet Singh Saluja, the president of Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) slammed the IT firms on ethics and values, asking them to be held accountable for endangering the futures of their employees and trainees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON