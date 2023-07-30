Over 6 crore ITRs filed for 2022-23 fiscal so far. What to do if you miss the deadline?

As the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) is just one day away, the department stated that more than 6 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal year as of Sunday evening. A total of 27 lakh ITRs have been received by the income tax department, number which has surpassed the one that has been recorded at the same time last year on July 31. The department provided statistics indicating that there were more than 1.30 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal until 6.30 pm on Sunday. (Representational Image)(File photo)

The deadline for filing tax returns for the previous year for the salaried class and those who do not require their accounts audited is July 31, as fixed by the income tax department, and they chose not to extend it any further.

Read | ITR filing: You must e-verify your returns after filing

“More than 6 crore ITRs have been filed so far (as of 30th July), out of which about 26.76 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6.30 pm!” Income tax department's tweet read.

The department provided statistics indicating that there were more than 1.30 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal until 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Income Tax department on issues being faced while filing ITR

The income tax department, while revealing the number of ITRs filed as of Sunday, said that their helpdesk is available 24x7 to assist taxpayers with ITR filing, tax payments, and other related services. They are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions, and social media.

ALSO READ: ITR filing: Penalty and other consequences if returns submitted after due date

Twitter users responded to the department's tweet with complaints about the website running slowly or not working when filing their ITRs. In response, the income tax department suggested users to “clear browser cache” and, if the issue persists, asked them to email their details (including PAN and mobile number) to orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in so that their team could get in touch.

Earlier on July 16, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra had urged all taxpayers to file their returns before July 31, as the Centre was not considering extending the deadline. He expressed gratitude to income tax return filers for the faster pace of ITR filing compared to the previous year and advised them not to wait until the last moment or hope for any extensions.

What if you have missed the deadline?

Anyone whose total income from all sources is higher than the exemption limit must file their income tax returns. If the deadline is missed, taxpayers can file ‘belated return’ which will be subjected to a penalty.

Those who file their returns after the due date but before December 31 will have to pay a fine of ₹5,000. If filed after December 31, the fine increases to ₹10,000.

What to do after filing ITR?

After filing your income tax returns, another important step to take is e-verify the return within 30 days of filing. Once you complete this process, your return will be considered e-verified. You'll receive a success message and a transaction ID on your mobile phone, and a confirmation email will be sent to your registered email address.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON