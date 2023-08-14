Home / Business / Its August 14 deadline over, Sebi seeks 15 more days to complete Adani Group probe

Its August 14 deadline over, Sebi seeks 15 more days to complete Adani Group probe

Reuters |
Aug 14, 2023 12:38 PM IST

In a legal filing on Monday, the market regulator said it has completed investigating 17 out of the 24 transactions it had taken up for probe.

India's market regulator has sought 15 more days to complete its probe into the Adani group's dealings, according to a legal filing on Monday.

Billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview in Ahmedabad. (REUTERS file)
Billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview in Ahmedabad. (REUTERS file)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which was due to submit its report on Monday, said it has completed investigating 17 out of the 24 transactions it had taken up for probe.

SEBI has sought more information from other regulators and foreign jurisdictions to plan a further course of action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out