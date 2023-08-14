Its August 14 deadline over, Sebi seeks 15 more days to complete Adani Group probe

India's market regulator has sought 15 more days to complete its probe into the Adani group's dealings, according to a legal filing on Monday. Billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview in Ahmedabad. (REUTERS file)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which was due to submit its report on Monday, said it has completed investigating 17 out of the 24 transactions it had taken up for probe.

SEBI has sought more information from other regulators and foreign jurisdictions to plan a further course of action.