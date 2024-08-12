Jensen Huang to attend Nvidia's flagship AI summit in India: When is it? How to attend?

Nvidia's flagship AI Conference- Nvidia AI Summit- will be held in India from October 23 to 25 at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. This will make India one of only three countries globally to host the event, alongside the United States and Japan. Jensen Huang in India: Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia, speaks at SIGGRAPH 2024, the premier conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques, in the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.(AP)

In the summit, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will also participate along with other prominent industry leaders. Those who attend the event can expect interactive workshops, panel discussions, demonstrations of AI solutions and tools and a chat with Jensen Huang.

Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia-South Nvidia, said, "With accelerated computing infrastructure, research and AI skilling at scale, India has the potential to become the Intelligence Capital of the world and the upcoming NVIDIA AI Summit is the first of its kind with significant focus on India. It promises to be topical, relevant for India and is a must-attend for developers, startups and enterprises."

This follows a meeting between Jensen Huang and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2023 in which they discussed India's potential as a hub for chipmaking and AI talent development.