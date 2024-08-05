Watch the moment Mark Zuckerberg swapped jackets with Nvidia's Jensen Huang: ‘It’s a vibe’

Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang talked about Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the SIGGRAPH conference where the Nvidia CEO highlighted the company's role in providing hardware for AI development. Mark Zuckerberg reflected on his vision for an AI-driven future. The chat ended with a lighthearted moment when the two tech bosses swapped jackets. Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang, left, laughs after exchanging jackets with Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg at SIGGRAPH 2024.(AP)

Read more: Jensen Huang's Nvidia could be worth more than current S&P 500 index value in ten years: Report

Mark Zuckerberg picked a black jacket from behind the sofa and said, “It’s black and leather and shearling”. I brought the coat for Jensen Huang, he said, adding, “It’s a vibe. I mean, get this guy a chain."

Jensen Huang is known for donning a leather jacket and Mark Zuckerberg has been frequently seen wearing gold or silver chains.

Jensen Huang gifted Zuckerberg a new leather jacket that he had been wearing for the past two hours. He said that the jacket was bought by his wife. To this Mark Zuckerberg replied, “This is worth more because it’s used."

In the conversation, Jensen Huang also recounted how he asked Meta CEO to cut tomatoes for cooking cheesesteak sandwiches together at his house.

“And so, Mark, I handed him a knife and he cut the tomatoes. Every single one of them are perfectly sliced, to the exact millimetre. But the really interesting thing is, I was expecting all the tomatoes to be sliced and kind of stacked up, kind of like a deck of cards,” he said, continuing, “But when I turned around, he said he needed another plate. And the reason for that was because of all of the tomatoes he cut, none of them touched each other. Once he separates one slice of tomato from the other tomato, they shall not touch again."