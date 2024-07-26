Mark Zuckerberg finally explains his gold necklace: ‘It’s for my daughters, engraved with…'

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has been creating a buzz on social media for his gold-coloured chain after he wore it in one of his Instagram videos. The tech boss came up with an explanation for his choice of accessory and said that the necklace is engraved with a prayer that he sings to his daughters. Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., during an interview at Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US.(Bloomberg)

He said, “I sing this to my daughters when I put them to bed. It is a Jewish prayer called Mi Shebeirach and it basically a prayer for health and courage and it says ”May we have the courage to make our lives a blessing”."

He explained, “I have sung it to them basically every night of their lives since they were born. I try to be around for bedtime and when I hang out with my kids it is meaningful for me and my family.”

Several social media users praised Mark Zuckerberg for sharing the meaning behind his necklace with one saying, “as he makes his life more public, we find out what a great person he is.” Another wrote, “If I was a billionaire … I’d probably do loads of cool stuff, so why not” while a third commented, “Wow, a prayer I heard growing up. Pretty sweet to hear this. Hope he’s intentionally making his own life a blessing, too.”

Earlier when Mark Zuckerberg was seen with a necklace, he had said that he was testing them out as part of his "design process" and that the necklace has sentimental values attached to it.

Mark Zuckerberg's fashion choices have changed, it seems as back in 2014, he announced in a Facebook forum that he wore the same T-shirt every day because “I really want to clear my life so that I have to make as few decisions as possible, other than how to best serve this community.”