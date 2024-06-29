Mark Zuckerberg says AI competitors try to create 'God’ instead of diverse useful tools

Mark Zuckerberg said competitors like Google and OpenAI are trying to create 'God’ by making one main AI rather than creating multiple tools for their users’ actual needs. Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (Reuters)

"I find it a pretty big turnoff when people in the tech industry talk about building this one true AI," Zuckerberg said, in an interview with YouTuber Kane Kallaway. "It's almost as if they think they're creating God or something. And it's like, that's not what we're doing."

What is Meta doing differently?

Zuckerberg used the examples of Google’s Gemini AI and OpenAI’s ChatGPT to make his point, while adding that Meta is instead, working on multiple AI tools for different purposes. However, he did mention that Meta’s AI assistant would still be retained and available.

"Our overall view is that this isn't the type of thing that there should just be one of,” he said. “People want to interact with lots of different people and businesses and there need to be a lot of different AIs that get created to reflect people's different interests."

What is Meta working on?

For this, Meta is currently working on developing Llama 3, which is an open-source large language model (LLM) that would allow developers and researchers, as well as businesses to use it as a base to build their own AI tools.

What does Mark Zuckerberg feel about AI taking away jobs?

Zuckerberg said that AI won’t steal jobs or hinder creativity, adding that all one needs is an open mind that is constantly willing to learn and upgrade. He said that AI tools can be used to actually increase productivity, especially for creators like social media influencers.

"Basically, we want to build more tools that just enable more people, including people who don't consider themselves creators today," he said. "Fundamentally, I think that there are going to be a lot more creative opportunities in the future with more powerful tools that allow people to do that."