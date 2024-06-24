Mark Zuckerberg wears ₹1 lakh T-shirt on Ibiza vacation with wife Priscilla Chan
Mark Zuckerberg paired the knit designer shirt with reflective sunglasses and dark blue shorts.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was spotted wearing a $1,150 (approximately ₹1 lakh) Balmain t-shirt as he vacationed in Spain's Ibiza with his wife Pricilla Chan. The shirt is a cotton and wool short sleeve crewneck embossed with the brand's name and logo. Mark Zuckerberg paired the knit designer shirt with reflective sunglasses and dark blue shorts.
This comes as tech billionaire was seen wearing a gold chain that went viral. His preference in clothes was even talked about by Instagram head Adam Mosseri who said on a podcast, "I'm totally into it. I think clothes are fun, so I'm very supportive."
Mark Zuckerberg's wife Pricilla Chan had a more relaxed look with a flowy, short-sleeve shirtdress and hanging gold earrings, accessorized with a striped straw shoulder bag.
Earlier this year, Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo of himself wearing a furry aviator coat and sunglasses as he dined at a McDonald’s in Japan. He was also seen wearing a black suit jacket adorned with dragonfly appliqués for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in March.
Several social media users reacted to Mark Zuckerberg's outfit with one saying, “1,500 dollar t shirt. That's probably more than all the clothes I own. These guys want to tell you what to drive and eat all to save the world, but they don't have to do what they want you to do”
