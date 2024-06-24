Mark Zuckerberg wears 1 lakh T-shirt on Ibiza vacation with wife Priscilla Chan

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was spotted wearing a $1,150 (approximately ₹1 lakh) Balmain t-shirt as he vacationed in Spain's Ibiza with his wife Pricilla Chan. The shirt is a cotton and wool short sleeve crewneck embossed with the brand's name and logo. Mark Zuckerberg paired the knit designer shirt with reflective sunglasses and dark blue shorts. Mark Zuckerberg sported a $1,150 Balmain t-shirt on vacation in Ibiza with his wife.

This comes as tech billionaire was seen wearing a gold chain that went viral. His preference in clothes was even talked about by Instagram head Adam Mosseri who said on a podcast, "I'm totally into it. I think clothes are fun, so I'm very supportive."

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Pricilla Chan had a more relaxed look with a flowy, short-sleeve shirtdress and hanging gold earrings, accessorized with a striped straw shoulder bag.

Earlier this year, Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo of himself wearing a furry aviator coat and sunglasses as he dined at a McDonald’s in Japan. He was also seen wearing a black suit jacket adorned with dragonfly appliqués for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in March.

Several social media users reacted to Mark Zuckerberg's outfit with one saying, “1,500 dollar t shirt. That's probably more than all the clothes I own. These guys want to tell you what to drive and eat all to save the world, but they don't have to do what they want you to do”