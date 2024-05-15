Mark Zuckerberg sports metal chain, Bill Gates wears shorts for Meta CEO’s birthday party: Never-seen-before photos

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, celebrated his 40th birthday in style, as revealed through his Instagram post. He expressed gratitude for the thoughtful gesture of his wife, Priscilla Chan, a renowned philanthropist, who organized a "little party" to commemorate the occasion. Zuckerberg shared glimpses of the celebrations where he recreated a "bunch of places" where he used to live in his "early days". One of the photos he posted also featured a very "special guest” - Bill Gates. The photo shows Bill Gates attending Mark Zuckerberg's birthday party. (Instagram/@zuck)

“Grateful for my first 40 years! Priscilla threw me a little party and recreated a bunch of places I lived in the early days,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote as he shared a series of photos. He also explained the significance of each picture.

The Meta CEO wrote that the photo featuring Bill Gates is a recreation of his Harvard dorm room where he launched Facebook.

In the picture, Zuckerberg is sitting on a chair wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, with a metal chain around his neck. Bill Gates is seen sitting on a couch in a T-shirt and shorts.

Take a look at the entire post to see the other pictures:

Priscilla Chan also shared an Instagram post wishing her husband a very happy birthday. "Mark doesn't usually let me go big for his birthday, but for his 40th, I was allowed to throw a bash as long as our friends and family also roasted him. We all had a blast! Let’s just say that no one suffered from a lack of material!"

"Jokes aside, as I reflect on the 21 of Mark's birthdays we have spent together, one of my favorite things about Mark is how he really, truly believes in people. He sees the potential in all of us. I have no idea what adventures are coming next, but I’m here for all of them. Here’s to many more," she added, concluding her post with some more photos from the celebrations.

Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook in 2004 at the age of 19. He took the company public in 2012 and now owns 13% of its stock, according to Forbes.

