Stellantis lays off 2,450 plant workers in the US. Here's why

Stellantis is planning to lay off 2,450 plant workers later this year as the company is ending production of an older model of the Ram 1500 pickup truck which is currently made at the automaker’s factory in Warren, Michigan. The automaker has updated the Ram 1500 for the 2025 model year as the company is aiming to ditch the Classic. The 2025 Ram 1500 Tradesman will be made at a different plant which is not impacted by the company’s plans in Warren. Stellantis layoffs: Stellantis temporarily laid off some 1,600 workers after it cut production from two to one daily shift for the month in July. (Freepik)

The company said in a statement, “As a result, Stellantis announced today that the plant will move from a two-shift to a one-shift operating pattern in General Assembly. Other operations within the plant will remain on two shifts to support Jeep Wagoneer production.”

The layoffs are expected to begin in early October and will impact 2,450 workers due to the planned changes at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant which currently employees around 3,900 people.

This is the latest round of layoffs at Stellantis which temporarily laid off some 1,600 workers after it cut production from two to one daily shift for the month in July. At the time, the job cuts were tied to sales of Jeep’s Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, which fell by 24% and 17%, respectively, for the second quarter, it was reported.

Last month, Stellantis began offering buyouts to its salaried workforce in the US and employees from the vice presidential level down eligible. Stellantis employs around 11,000 salaried workers in the country.