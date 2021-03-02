IND USA
Analysts had estimated that the auction will fetch the government about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000 crore.(REUTERS)
Jio buys most 4G spectrum as bids exceed govt expectations

  • Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India’s largest telco, emerged as the top bidder, cornering roughly three-fourths of the spectrum sold in the two-day event.
By Ishita Guha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:35 PM IST

By Ishita Guha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:35 PM IST
  • Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India’s largest telco, emerged as the top bidder, cornering roughly three-fourths of the spectrum sold in the two-day event.
American Airlines flight 718, the first US Boeing 737 MAX commercial flight since regulators lifted a 20-month grounding in November, takes off from Miami, Florida, US. (Reuters)
business

Global airlines body says airlines faced crisis in January

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:18 PM IST
New variants of the coronavirus forced governments to tighten travel restrictions across the world, hurting the outlook for airlines.
The key reason for higher growth in grants-in-aid and lower growth in tax devolution to the states is the increase in the proportion of the central cess and surcharges as they are not part of the tax devolution to the states. (REUTERS)
business

Cess, surcharge shares doubled to 19.9% in FY 20-21: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Under the existing Finance Commission (FC) framework, the cesses and surcharges collected by the Centre are not part of the tax devolution.
In April 2020, the bank set up a mechanism to offer emergency assistance program loans to its member countries(Reuters)
world news

BRICS bank grants over USD 1 billion Covid-19 assistance loan to China

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:31 PM IST
This is the second emergency loan for the same amount approved by the NDB to help China fight the pandemic.
A woman looks at a gold necklace in a shop in Noida in this file photo.(Virendra Singh Gosain/ HT Photo)
business

Gold price drops to 44,760 per 10 gram, silver down too

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Gold prices have fallen nearly 11,000 since August last year when the yellow metal breached the all-time rate at 57,008 per 10 gram.
Imports during April-February this fiscal also dipped 23 per cent to USD 340.88 billion.(Bloomberg)
business

Exports dip marginally in February; trade deficit widens to USD 12.88 billion

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Imports grew 6.98 per cent to USD 40.55 billion during the month, the data showed.
According to the payroll data released last Saturday, net new enrolments with EPFO grew by 24 per cent to 12.54 lakh in December compared to the same month in 2019.(HT Photo)
business

EPFO may declare interest rates on EPF deposits for 2020-21 on March 4

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • In March 2020, EPFO had reduced the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5% for 2019-20. The interest rate was 8.65% in 2018-19 and 8.55% for 2017-18. The interest rate was 8.65% in 2016-17.
Reliance Jio bought <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>57,122.65 crore worth of spectrum while Vodafone Idea Ltd picked <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,993.40 crore worth of airwaves.(Priyanka Parashar/ HT File Photo)
business

Spectrum auction ends with 77,815 cr bids; Jio top buyer with 57,122 cr

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said 855.60 MHz of spectrum was bought for 77,814.80 crore in the two-day auction.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.(PTI File Photo)
business

Need to ensure that startups are not afraid of failure, says Piyush Goyal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The minister also said the need of the hour is to engage more with rural India also as there is a lot of talent lying there.
India could consume 215.24 million tonnes of refined fuels in the financial year 2021/22 compared to the revised estimate of 195.94 million tonnes consumed in 2020/21, data posted on the website of Petroleum Planning Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed. (Representative Image)(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
business

Fuel demand projected to rise 9.8% in year to March 2022

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Higher expectation of fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, points to a sharp recovery in industrial activity in the economy hit hard by the pandemic.
The offer includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees.(AP/ Representational)
business

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences files 700-cr IPO papers

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered.
Around 50,000 units in the plastics processing sector, which offer employment to about 50 lakh workers in the country, are already operating below 50 per cent of their capacity(HT image)
business

Plastic industry urges govt to streamline raw material supply

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The plastics processing sector has sought immediate government intervention to ensure raw material supply by Indian petrochemical companies and free imports of raw material that are not produced in the country.
The move comes at a time when India is keen to woo foreign investment in its insurance sector.(REUTERS)
business

RBI restricting banks from raising stakes in insurance firms: Report

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:01 PM IST
The RBI wants banks to focus on their main areas of business instead of locking away capital in non-core sectors.
Representational Image.
business

Delhi-based man arrested for GST fraud of 38.91 crore

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:47 PM IST
The person had created a fake firm under his name and was linked to a multilayered network of 38 other fictitious entities to dupe the government by claiming fake ITC through bogus bills, said the finance ministry in a statement
A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
business

Bharti Airtel buys airwaves worth $2.6 billion at spectrum auction

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The carrier, led by billionaire Sunil Mittal, acquired 355.45 megahertz airwaves across multiple spectrum bands for 186.99 billion rupees ($2.55 billion), according to a statement from the company Tuesday.
