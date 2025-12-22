Edit Profile
    Kajaria Ceramics fires CFO of wholly owned subsidiary over ₹20-crore fraud

    A loss due to the fraud in Kajaria Bathware involving CFO Dilip Kumar Maliwal will impact the financials of listed company Kajaria Ceramics.

    Updated on: Dec 22, 2025 9:24 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. has fired the chief financial officer of Kajaria Bathware Pvt. Ltd. over a fraud at a unit of the wholly owned subsidiary.

    Image for representational purposes only. (Unsplash)
    Image for representational purposes only. (Unsplash)

    What's happening: Kajaria Bathware CFO Dilip Kumar Maliwal embezzled 20 crore from subsidiary Kerovit Global Pvt. Ltd, according to an exchange filing on 19 December.

    • Kerovit Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kajaria Bathware, which in turn is a stepdown wholly-owned subsidiary of Kajaria Ceramics.
    • A complaint has been filed with the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police. An FIR has been filed at the Badarpur police station.
    • Maliwal has fired from his job, pending investigation.

    Why it matters: The 20-crore fraud will have a material impact on the financials of the Kajaria Ceramics, which is India's largest manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles. In Q2 FY26,

    • Net profit rose 58% year-on-year to 133 crore on revenue that increased 2% to 1,186 crore. EBITDA rose 31% YoY to 214 crore. EBITDA margin was at 18%.
