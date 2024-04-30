 KVS Manian steps down as Joint Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank - Hindustan Times
KVS Manian steps down as Joint Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank

ANI |
Apr 30, 2024 11:39 PM IST

Krishnan Venkat Subramanian resigned on Tuesday as the Joint Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra with immediate effect.

Krishnan Venkat Subramanian (Photo - Facebook)
In a letter addressed to shareholders and investors, Avan Doomasia, the Company Secretary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, stated that Krishnan Venkat Subramanian, also known as KVS Manian, has resigned from his position as Whole-time Director designated Joint Managing Director with immediate effect.

Consequently, KVS Manian ceases to be a director and a key managerial personnel of the bank.

The letter from KVS Manian, dated April 30, was considered, noted, and accepted at the Board of Directors meeting held on the same day.

In his resignation letter to the board members, Manian stated, "I hereby tender my resignation from the services of Kotak Mahindra Bank for pursuing other opportunities in Financial Services, that I am exploring. Consequently, I would also step down from the Board of the Bank."

The Bank has uploaded this information on its website for the stakeholders' reference, in accordance with the listing regulations.

As Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited adjusts to this change in its Directorate, stakeholders will be keenly observing any subsequent developments and the appointment of a successor to fill KVS Manian's role.

