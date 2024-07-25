Larsen & Toubro shares climb nearly 3% after strong earnings announcement
Larsen & Toubro posted a 12 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹2,786 crore in the June quarter, on the back of higher revenues.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro climbed nearly 3 per cent after the company posted a 12 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in the June quarter. The stock jumped 2.74 per cent to ₹3,616.10 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it went up by 2.71 per cent to ₹3,614.95 apiece.
The company has achieved consolidated revenues of ₹55,120 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal, registering a year-on-year growth of 15 per cent with a robust execution witnessed in the projects and manufacturing portfolio on the back of a large order book, Larsen and Toubro said in a statement.
International revenues during the quarter at ₹26,248 crore constituted 48 per cent of the total revenues.
Further, the company received orders worth ₹70,936 crore at the group level during the quarter, registering a growth of 8 per cent, aided by the strong ordering momentum in the Middle East.
