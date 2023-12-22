close_game
Last Day to Subscribe for SGB Tranche 2023-24 Series III; Invest Through Bajaj Markets

Last Day to Subscribe for SGB Tranche 2023-24 Series III; Invest Through Bajaj Markets

Dec 22, 2023 11:47 AM IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Individuals can now invest in the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche 2023-24 Series III on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. The subscription window, as per RBI's notification, started on 18th December 2023 and ends on 22nd December 2023.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Individuals can now invest in the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche 2023-24 Series III on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. The subscription window, as per RBI's notification, started on 18th December 2023 and ends on 22nd December 2023. Here's an overview of the prices fixed for the latest SGB tranche:

Disclaimer: These rates are as per RBI's notification, dated 15th December 2023. This means, individuals investing in SGBs online get a discount of 50/gram. Upon subscription, investors receive a Holding Certificate as proof of their investment. The date of issuance as notified by RBI is December 28, 2023. Investors can choose flexible denominations for SGB subscriptions, starting from a minimum of one gram. For individuals, the investment limit has been fixed at a minimum of 1 gram and maximum of 4kgs. Here are some features and benefits of investing in SGBs:

* 2.50 per cent p.a. assured return

* Backed by Reserve Bank of India

* Returns linked with gold prices

* 8-year maturity period

* Premature redemption option available from 5th year

* Can be traded on stock exchanges, if investment is held in Demat account

* Gifting/transfer of SGBs is available depending on the eligibility of the sender and receiver Individuals can start investing in SGBs until 22nd December 2023 by visiting Bajaj Markets website or downloading the app. Additionally, one can explore similar investment options such as National Pension Scheme (NPS) and tax-saver FDs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

