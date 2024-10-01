Menu Explore
Latest post office schemes interest rates on PPF, SCSS, SSY, small savings

ByHT News Desk
Oct 01, 2024 02:45 PM IST

Check the latest interest rates for small savings schemes, including the Public Provident Fund and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme.

The Centre kept interest rates unchanged for all small savings schemes for the October-December 2024 quarter including Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), the Public Provident Fund, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Post Office Time Deposits (POTD), Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS), term deposits and others.

For the October-December 2024 quarter, the Centre will keep interest rates for small savings schemes, such as Sukanya Samriddhi and PPF, unchanged, following the last revision on December 31, 2023.
For the October-December 2024 quarter, the Centre will keep interest rates for small savings schemes, such as Sukanya Samriddhi and PPF, unchanged, following the last revision on December 31, 2023.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the third quarter of FY 2024-25 starting from 1st October , 2024 and ending on 31st December, 2024 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter of FY 2024-25," the finance ministry said.

What are the current interest rates for all small savings schemes?

Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme: Interest rate 8.2 per cent per annum

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS):Interest rate 8.2 per cent

Public Provident Fund (PPF):Interest rate 7.1 per cent

National Savings Certificate (NSC):Interest rate 7.7 per cent per annum

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS):Interest rate 7.4 per cent per annum

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Interest rate 7.5 per cent per annum

Post Office Recurring Deposit Account: Interest rate 6.7 per cent per annum

The interest rates were last revised on December 31, 2023. Meanwhile, the interest rate of the Public Provident Fund (PPF) remained unchanged at 7.1% during the previous quarter. They have remained the same since the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020-2021.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
