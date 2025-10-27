Lenskart IPO priced for $8-billion valuation as Peyush Bansal nears $1-billion net worth

Lenskart Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is seeking a valuation of up to $8 billion in an IPO that will potentially make its co-founder Peyush Bansal a billionaire. As of March, Lenskart operated 2,723 stores—across India and in markets such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia. (Company Website)

India's largest organised eyewear retailer will issue shares in a price band of ₹382-402 apiece to raise as much as ₹7,278 crore, as per the updated red-herring prospectus released on Monday. The IPO includes new shares worth ₹2,150 crore as well as an offer-for-sale of 12.76 crore shares by promoters.

That pegs the firm's valuation at ₹69,500 crore (about $7.91 billion).

The IPO proceeds will be used for expansion—either organic (new stores) or inorganic (M&A deals)—as well as on technology, marketing and general corporate purposes.

The Lenskart IPO will be open for bids from 31 October to 4 November and anchor investors will submit bids on 30 October. The company has already received a vote of confidence from ace investor Radhakishan Damani.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Axis Bank Ltd., Avendus Capital Pvt. Ltd. and local units of Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley are advising on the offering.