Lenskart plans $1 billion IPO, hiring Kotak Mahindra and Morgan Stanley: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2025 09:04 AM IST

Lenskart may seek a valuation of $8 billion and other banks may also join to work on the IPO, but considerations are ongoing with no final decision made so far.

Eyewear company Lenskart Solutions Pvt is said to be hiring arrangers like Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Morgan Stanley for a $1 billion Initial Public Offering (IPO) this year, according to a Bloomberg report which cited unnamed sources.

Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta with founders of Tramboo Sports.(X/Tramboo Sports)
Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta with founders of Tramboo Sports.(X/Tramboo Sports)

HT couldn't independently verify the information.

Lenskart may seek a valuation of $8 billion and other banks may also join to work on the IPO.

However, the considerations are currently ongoing with no final decision made so far, because of which details like IPO size and company valuation may vary, the report read.

Lenskart, founded in 2010 is backed by Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, KKR & Co., Temasek Holdings Pte and PremjiInvest.

While it was profitable in the past, it incurred losses of about 10 crore despite pulling 5,427-crore revenues in the financial year 2023-24, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The company even recently hired former Oyo chief financial officer (CFO) Abhishek Gupta as its CFO.

If the IPO plans do fructify, Lenskart will join the likes of other new age firms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Paytm to list on the bourses.

Lenskart's IPO plan comes at a time when India's primary market is booming. As many as 25 startups are looking to make their stock market debuts in 2025, including quick commerce giant Zepto, construction materials platform Infra.market, AI unicorn Fractal, and edtech startup PhysicsWallah, according to the report.

What's more is that all of them are targeting an IPO size around the $500 million range.

Meanwhile, other startups such as Zetwek, SoftBank-backed OfBusiness, and fintech unicorn Pine Labs, are looking to raise $1 billion from their IPOs in the future, according to the report.

In 2024, 13 such startup IPOs came about including Ola Electric, Swiggy, and FirstCry, collectively raising over 29,000 crore (about $3.4 billion).

