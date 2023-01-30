Home / Business / LIC says it will talk to Adani over short seller allegation: Report

business
Published on Jan 30, 2023 03:05 PM IST

India's LIC on Monday said it will talk to management of Adani Group days amid the Hindenburg row.

Adani group has lost nearly $70 billion in the last three days after Hindenburg Research's criticism sent stocks in its companies plunging. (File)
Reuters | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

India's Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday said it will talk to management of Adani Group within days after U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of high debt levels and the use of tax havens.

"Presently there is a situation that’s emerging and we are not sure what is the factual position ... Since we are a large investor we have the right to ask relevant questions and we will definitely engage with them," LIC Managing Director Raj Kumar told Reuters.

gautam adani adani enterprises life insurance corporation + 1 more
