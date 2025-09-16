Edit Profile
    LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025: Only one Indian B-school features in Top 10

    A total of seven Indian B-schools feature in the LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025 of Top 100 B-schools in the world, with four in the Top 20.

    Updated on: Sep 16, 2025 8:43 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Only one Indian business school features among the Top 10 in LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025, and it’s not the one you think it is.

    According to LinkedIn, an MBA degree has staying power across diverse career paths (HT)
    The Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and Mohali, is the fifth best B-school in the world, according to the rankings put out by the world’s largest professional network on Monday (15 September 2025), putting it in the company of Stanford Graduate School of Business (Rank 1), Harvard Business School (Rank 2), INSEAD (Rank 3) and The Wharton School (Rank 4).

    Indian School of Business stands out because it has the “Top 5 program in advancement”. The most common job titles for ISB graduates on LinkedIn are product manager, program manager and management consultant, with the most notable skills of “growth strategies, product vision and user research”.

    The next Indian B-school on the list was Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C) at 16, quickly followed by IIM Ahmedabad at 17 and IIM Bangalore at 20.

    A total of seven Indian B-schools feature in LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025, with four in Top 20.

    Here’s a list of all seven:

    • Rank 5: Indian School of Business, Hyderabad & Mohali
    • Rank 16: Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
    • Rank 17: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
    • Rank 20: Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru
    • Rank 26: Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
    • Rank 36: Indian Institute of Management, Indore
    • Rank 50: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi

    You can see the full list of Top 100 B-Schools in the world, here.

    According to LinkedIn, the MBA degree has staying power across diverse career paths: Since 2010, the percentage of global senior leaders and entrepreneurs with an MBA on LinkedIn has surged by 32% and 87%, respectively.

    LinkedIn scraped its own data to rank full-time MBA programs based on five pillars: hiring and demand, ability to advance, network strength, leadership potential, and gender diversity.

