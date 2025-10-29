Edit Profile
    L&T Q2 Results: Net profit rises 16% on nearly 50% surge in order wins

    L&T Q2 Results FY26: Consolidated net profit rose 15.63% YoY to 3,926.09 crore, on the back of revenue that increased 10.4% YoY to 67,983.53 crore.

    Updated on: Oct 29, 2025 6:19 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Larsen & Toubro Ltd. saw its business grow meaningfully in July-September 2025 due to a 45% surge in order wins.

    Larsen & Toubro Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan. (X)
    Consolidated net profit of India's largest infrastructure company by market capitalisation rose 15.63% over the year-ago period to 3,926.09 crore, on the back of revenue that increased 10.4% year-on-year to 67,983.53 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday (29 October 2025).

    Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the topline at 70,478 crore and the bottomline at 4,005 crore.

    L&T Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

    • Revenue up 10.4% at 67,983.53 crore (Estimate: 70,478 crore)
    • EBITDA up 6.98% at 6,806.41 crore (Estimate: 7,056 crore)
    • EBITDA margin down 32 basis points at 10.01% (Estimate: 10%)
    • Net profit up 15.26% at 3,926.09 crore (Estimate: 4,005 crore)

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    On Wednesday, L&T shares fell 0.53% to 3,951.70 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.44% higher at 84,997.13 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.

