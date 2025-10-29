L&T Q2 Results: Net profit rises 16% on nearly 50% surge in order wins

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. saw its business grow meaningfully in July-September 2025 due to a 45% surge in order wins. Larsen & Toubro Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan. (X)

Consolidated net profit of India's largest infrastructure company by market capitalisation rose 15.63% over the year-ago period to ₹3,926.09 crore, on the back of revenue that increased 10.4% year-on-year to ₹67,983.53 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday (29 October 2025).

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the topline at ₹70,478 crore and the bottomline at ₹4,005 crore.

L&T Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY) Revenue up 10.4% at ₹ 67,983.53 crore (Estimate: ₹ 70,478 crore)

67,983.53 crore (Estimate: 70,478 crore) EBITDA up 6.98% at ₹ 6,806.41 crore (Estimate: ₹ 7,056 crore)

6,806.41 crore (Estimate: 7,056 crore) EBITDA margin down 32 basis points at 10.01% (Estimate: 10%)

Net profit up 15.26% at ₹ 3,926.09 crore (Estimate: ₹ 4,005 crore) One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

On Wednesday, L&T shares fell 0.53% to ₹3,951.70 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.44% higher at 84,997.13 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.