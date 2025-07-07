Lumio Arc 7: An Indian tech firm shows how home theatre projectors should be

The underside prop stand, aptly called UnderStand, may not seem much at first. It is to prop up the Lumio Arc 7 projector from the front, to get the angles right as it projects the cricket match on the wall. Yet, this is perhaps the best representation of Indian tech company Circuit House’s understanding of the big gaps that have defined the home projector market for years. A product line that has long commanded a premium, but still never really done enough to deliver simple value. Projector installation, long-term maintenance and audio has been particularly expensive hassles, and despite its advantages elsewhere, this methodology of consuming movies and TV shows remained an uneasy recommendation for most homes. That is changing now, definitively, with little in terms of shortcomings that I spent much of the initial hours bracing for. The Lumio Arc 7 home theatre projector. (Official image)

The Arc 7 projector is the flagship in a portfolio of two (the other being the Arc 5), and though there are quite a few constants between the two, the larger in size and also a more expensive Arc 7 does get brighter with 400 ANSI lumens illuminating up to 100-inches worth of projection (the Arc 5 is limited to 200 ANSI lumens), dual 8-watt audio speakers with a massive passive radiator to counter what has traditionally been a weak link for projectors, a snappy Google TV experience, and a price tag of ₹34,999. The ease with which this projector, albeit limited to Full HD (could Lumio have a 4K option soon?), can be set up is far cry from conventional home-theatre projector wisdom till now. For most homes, that may define convenience and make this a genuine alternative to a TV. At least in some rooms, and for certain viewing environments.

Lumio is basing the projector experience, much like its recently launched TVs, on the Google TV platform. Crucially, it is fast and doesn’t look likely to slow down anytime soon. This implementation of a smart TV OS within a projector, is better than anything legacy projector makers have managed in years, on significantly higher priced products. All apps worked well, including Netflix, JioHotstar for HDR or high-dynamic range content, as well as F1 TV Pro for live streaming the Austrian Grand Prix and subsequently British Grand Prix. Lumio’s TL;DR dashboard may be relevant for those who’d like to keep up with some sports scores, for instance — but since it remains a separate app, it is a specific move you must make to get there.

Setting this up is easier, at least in my experience having reviewed flagship projectors over the years, because the ‘Smooth Trapezoidal Recalibration’. or STR8, that enables auto-keystone correction, responds quicker and makes for a definitive difference. Basically, even the slightest movement of the projector physically as it is placed or repositioned, enables this correction almost instantaneously. For a couple of seconds, the readjustments are done, so that the projection angles and keystone looks like a perfect 16:9 rectangle.

In a typical living room in most apartments, with some outdoor light streaming in or a lighting fixture indoors switched on, the Lumio Arc 7 proved more than adept at handling that scenario without compromising visibility of whatever it is you’re viewing.

Dim the ambient lights, and the Arc 7 begins to show off what it can do. The colours, contrast and detailing that this projector is able to replicate, is with certainty a class above what the price tag would suggest. One could argue that the blacks could have been deeper. It’s an LED light source driving what Lumio calls the ArcLight Engine. The company tells us this system has a fully sealed and precision-aligned design, to prevent an occurrence of a long-term problem arising from dust — this accumulation spoils the projection system. There is a single HDMI 2.0 (this is ARC, or audio-return channel), alongside a 3.5mm audio return jack (handy if you wish to connect a bigger soundbar; but choices then remain limited) and a USB 2.0 port.

The Lumio Arc 7 is a collective of smart choices, which represents an understanding of what customers want. The Under Stand implementation is better at doing what it is supposed to, compared with the inadequate screw mechanisms that many expensive projectors integrate. The support for Dolby Atmos audio (the projector can also be used as a Google Cast speaker), automatic keystone correction as well as a very nicely tuned auto focus (there’s a quick key on the remote too), and the sealed projection system, should hold the Arc 7 in good stead in terms of longevity.

There is still scope for improvement, at least for the next generation of Arc projectors. Audio, already much better than you may expect, could and should see further improvements. The design, at least for this generation, should allow for that little more space with the innards to place bigger audio drivers. Secondly, the Minion Noir Remote tries to keep things minimal, and while that pursuit is appreciated, muscle memory simply doesn’t get used to this layout — and that got pretty frustrating when the settings key was accidentally pressed in the midst of the British Grand Prix, when trying to reduce the volume. For now, the Lumio Arc 7 simply works. Better than you’d expect.