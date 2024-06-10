Magenta Lifecare IPO allotment today: How to check status online?

The allotment status of Magenta Lifecare IPO is likely to be finalised today (June 10) after the issue opened for subscription on June 5 and closed on June 7. For those who have applied for the issue, you can check the allotment status on the IPO's registrar which is Cameo Corporate Services or BSE website. Those who have been allotted the shares will receive them in their demat accounts on June 11, the same day as the company will commence refund process for the application money for others who have not been given the shares. The SME IPO will be listed on the BSE SME platform likely on June 12. Magenta Lifecare IPO will be listed on the BSE SME platform likely on June 12.

How to check the Magenta Lifecare IPO allotment status:

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your allotment status on the website of IPO registrar Cameo Corporate Services.

Go to this link: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/ Click on ‘Company Selection’ and select the IPO name Enter PAN, application number, DP, client ID, or account number (IFSC) Click on ‘Search’ and you will be able to see the allotment status on the screen

How to check the Magenta Lifecare IPO allotment status on BSE website

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Select ‘Equity’, under ‘Issue Type’ Choose Magenta Lifecare IPO from the dropdown menu under ‘Issue Name’. Following this, enter PAN or application number Click on ‘I am not a robot’ and then hit ‘Submit’ to see the allotment status on your screen

The allotment status will appear on your screen.

Magenta Lifecare IPO details

The ₹7 crore book-built offer consists of 20 lakh newly issued shares. Book running lead manager of the IPO is Fedex Securities Pvt. Ltd while Sunflower Broking is designated as the market maker. Net proceeds from the issue will be used by the company for meeting working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.