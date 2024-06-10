Sattrix IPO allotment: How to check status on Bigshare Services online

The allotment of Sattrix Information Security Ltd IPO is likely to be finalised today (June 10). The issue received a strong response from investors as it was subscribed more than 70 times. Those who have applied for the IPO can check their Sattrix IPO allotment status online through the website of BSE and the site of IPO registrar which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. For those who have been allotted the shares, they will be credited in the demat accounts on June 11 and on the same day those who have not been given the shares will receive refunds. Sattrix IPO received a strong response from investors as it was subscribed more than 70 times.

Here's how to check Sattrix IPO allotment status on IPO registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd:

Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html Select ‘Sattrix Information Security Limited’ from the ‘Select Company’ dropdown menu Choose between Application No, Beneficiary Id and PAN and enter details as per the option you choose Enter Captcha and click on ‘Search’

You will then be able to see Sattrix IPO allotment status on the screen.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Sattrix IPO GMP

In the grey market, the Sattrix IPO premium is ₹14 per share which indicates that the equity shares of the company are trading higher by ₹14 than their issue price in the grey market. This means that the estimated Sattrix IPO listing price is ₹135 per share which is a premium of 11.57% to the issue price of ₹121.

Sattrix IPO details

The IPO opened for subscription on June 5 and closed on June 7. The equity shares of the company will list on BSE SME likely on June 12. The price band of the issue was ₹121 per share and the ₹21.78 crore worth Sattrix IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 18 lakh equity shares. The book running lead manager of the Sattrix IPO is Isk Advisors Pvt Ltd. Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for capital expenditure, business expansion, working capital requirement and general corporate purpose.