Mahindra SUV sales rise 22%, tractor sales up 32% in November 2025

SUV sales of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. rose 22% year-on-year to 56,336 units in November 2025, even as tractor sales surged 32% to 44,048 units, according to an exchange filing on Monday (1 December 2025). The Mahindra XEV 9S that was unveiled recently (HT)

Mahindra Auto sales in November 2025 (YoY) SUV sales up 22% at 56,336 units

LCV sales up 17.39% at 8,568 units

3W sales up 7% at 8,568 units

Exports up 5% at 2,923 units

Total sales up 19% at 92,670 units Mahindra tractor sales in November 2025 (YoY) India sales up 33% at 42,273 units

Exports up 9% at 1,775 units

Total sales up 32% at 44,048 units “There is a positive sentiment among farmers with record production this kharif season and increase in rabi sowing acreage,” Veejay Nakra, president - farm equipment business at Mahindra & Mahindra, said in the filing. “The GST rate cut, coupled with higher MSP, is leading to positive cash flow for farmers and aiding tractor and farm implementrs demand.”

ALSO READ | Auto sales in November 2025: Who sold how much?

Mahindra Trucks & Buses

Total sales of Mahindra Trucks & Buses business rose 57% year-on-year to 2,232 units. Nearly half of this was accounted by SML Mahindra Ltd., which doubled its sales over the year-ago period.