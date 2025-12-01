Mahindra SUV sales rise 22%, tractor sales up 32% in November 2025

SUV sales of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. rose 22% year-on-year to 56,336 units in November 2025, even as tractor sales surged 32% to 44,048 units, according to an exchange filing on Monday (1 December 2025).
Mahindra Auto sales in November 2025 (YoY)
SUV sales up 22% at 56,336 units
LCV sales up 17.39% at 8,568 units
3W sales up 7% at 8,568 units
Exports up 5% at 2,923 units
Total sales up 19% at 92,670 units
Mahindra tractor sales in November 2025 (YoY)
India sales up 33% at 42,273 units
Exports up 9% at 1,775 units
Total sales up 32% at 44,048 units
“There is a positive sentiment among farmers with record production this kharif season and increase in rabi sowing acreage,” Veejay Nakra, president - farm equipment business at Mahindra & Mahindra, said in the filing. “The GST rate cut, coupled with higher MSP, is leading to positive cash flow for farmers and aiding tractor and farm implementrs demand.”