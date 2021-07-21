Mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery has not been withdrawn, says Centre

The Centre said the mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery is being implemented in phases since June 16, adding a circular saying it has been withdrawn is false, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

“News circulating in certain sections of social media that GOI order regarding Mandatory Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery has been withdrawn is FAKE,” according to an official statement.

The Centre has already identified 256 districts from 28 states and Union Territories (UTs) for the phase-1 implementation of gold hallmarking.

What is Gold hallmarking?

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), “hallmarking is the accurate determination and official recording of the proportionate content of precious metal in precious metal articles.”

The BIS also said the objective behind hallmarking is to protect consumers against victimization because of irregular gold or silver quality. It also ensures that India emerges as a leading gold market globally along with developing the “export competitiveness.”

Gold hallmarking had earlier been voluntary in nature. But in 2019, Centre said it will be mandatory from January 15, 2021 and this deadline was extended twice till July 15 as jewellers wanted some more time due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

No penalty to be imposed for non-compliance of hallmarking till August this year

In a major move, the Centre announced in June that no penalty will be imposed till August on those jewellers who do not comply with the mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts.

But action will be taken on consumer complaints as per the law, the Centre said, adding complaints can be filed on the BISCARE APP or consumer engagement portal of the Union consumer affairs ministry.

(With PTI inputs)