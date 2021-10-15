Home / Business / Markets closed on Friday for Dussehra holiday
The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.97% higher at 18,338.55 on Thursday, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.94% at 61,305.95.
A file photo of the BSE as Sensex in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Reuters |

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, October 15, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on Monday, October 18.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.33%, while the rupee settled at 75.26 to the dollar. 

