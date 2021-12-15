Markets open flat; Sensex holds 58,030 in early trade, Nifty at 17,300

The Bombay Stock Exchange opened flat on Wednesday morning as the 30-stock S&P BSE Sensex fell 161 points to open at 58,030, while the broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), too, fell 54 points to open at 17,300.

On Tuesday, Sensex ended the day at 58,117.09 points, 0.29 per cent or 166.33 points lower from the previous day's close at 58,283.42 points. The index, too, had slumped to a low of 57,803.87 points in the intra-day.

The Nifty 50 closed yesterday at 17,324.90 points, 0.25 per cent lower than the previous day's close at 17,368.25 points. The Nifty 50 had touched a high of 17,376.20 points and a low of 17,225.80 points in the intra-day.