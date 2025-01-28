Markets today live: Indian indices to be impacted by US stocks crash due to Chinese AI firm?
Markets today live updates: On Tuesday, all eyes will be on the impact, if any, on Indian markets of the previous day's US stock market crash, caused by the rise of Chinese AI app DeepSeek on the Apple app store. Nvidia, for instance, suffered a loss of $589 billion from its value, the largest in market history....Read More
In India, too, stocks investors took a severe hit on Monday, losing ₹9.28 lakh crore of market wealth, as key indices slumped to more than seven-month lows due to widespread selling amid increased uncertainty over US trade policy.
The 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) plunged by 824.29 points or 1.08 per cent, to close at 75,366.17, a level not seen since June 2024.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tanked ₹9,20,654.51 crore to ₹4,10,31,199.48 or $4.75 trillion.
Among Sensex shares, HCL Tech fell the most by 4.49 per cent, followed by Zomato, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid and Tata Motors, while of Infosys, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel also declined.
However, bucking the trend, ICICI Bank rose 1.39 per cent. Hindustan Unilever, M&M, SBI and L&T were among the other gainers.
The broader 50-share Nifty also dropped, by 263.05 points or 1.14 per cent, to settle at 22,829.15, tanking below the 23,000-level for the first time since June 6, 2024
Markets today live updates: A ‘rough’ start of week for Wall Street
Markets today live updates: From New York to London and Tokyo, equities sank, with the US slide following a surge to all-time highs. While the S&P 500 dropped 1.5 per cent, Nasdaq 100 fell 3 per cent.
Energy firms expected to profit from an unprecedented demand for AI sank as well, led by a 21 per cent beatdown for Constellation Energy Corp.
Markets today live updates: Nvidia's $589 billion loss, unprecedented in history
Markets today live updates: Semiconductor giant Nvidia, led by billionaire Jensen Huang, saw its stocks plunge 3 per cent, as it suffered a loss of $589 billion from its value, largest in history.
Markets today live updates: DeepSeek, Chinese AI firm which caused crash in US stock market
Markets today live updates: A Chinese AI startup has shaken the Silicon Valley after presenting breakthrough artificial intelligence models that are now overtaking world's best AI models at a fraction of the cost.
DeepSeek's AI Assistant has take over rival ChatGPT to become the top-rated free application available on Apple's App Store in the United States. Read more
