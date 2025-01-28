Union Budget 2025: Is Indian stock market open or closed on Saturday (February 1)?

The Indian stock markets, which are usually closed on the weekends, will remain open for trading this Saturday, February 1, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget. Union Budget 2025: Usually closed on the weekends, the stock markets occasionally operate on Saturdays for special events.(PTI)

According to a circular issued by the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, the trading hours will follow the standard schedule from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

Usually closed on the weekends, the stock markets occasionally operate on Saturdays for special events, such as the Union Budget.

Similarly, the markets remained open on February 1, 2020, and February 28, 2015, when the Budgets were presented on Saturdays, and the market remained open.

For those interested in premarket trading on the day of the Budget presentation, the market will operate from 9:00 am to 9:08 am.

Bombay Stock Exchange to remain open on Saturday

As per a circular, BSE Indices will also be calculated on February 01, 2025 (Saturday) which is declared as a special trading day by the exchange on account of Union Budget 2025-26. Markets shall remain open for regular trading hours.

Here are further details:

Block deal meeting - 1 08:45 hrs to 09:00 hrs

Special Preopen Session (For IPO & Relisted security) - 09:00 hrs to 09:45 hrs

Call Auction Illiquid session (6 sessions of 1 hour each) 09:30 hrs to 15:30 hrs

Block deal session - 2 14:05 hrs to 14:20 hrs

Post Closing Session 15:40 hrs to 16:00 hrs

Trade Modification cut-off time - 16:15 hrs

Pre-budget impact on Indian stock market

On Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty opened and continued to trade in the green, boosted by an announcement by the Reserve Bank of India regarding injecting liquidity into the banking system.

Earlier, on Monday stocks investors took a severe hit on Monday, losing ₹9.28 lakh crore of market wealth, as key indices slumped to more than seven-month lows due to widespread selling amid increased uncertainty over US trade policy.

The 30-share Senex plunged by 824.29 points or 1.08 per cent, to close at 75,366.17, a level not seen since June 2024.

Union Budget 2025

The Finance Minister will table the Economic Survey on Friday when both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene briefly after the President's address.

Lok Sabha has provisionally allotted two days (February 3-4) for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, while Rajya Sabha has earmarked three days for the debate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate in Rajya Sabha on February 6.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has convened a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in Parliament on January 30 to ensure the smooth functioning of the Budget Session.