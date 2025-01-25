When the Union Budget was leaked in 1950

The Union Budget for financial year 2025-26 is scheduled to be presented in parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2025. The lock in period for the Budget began on Friday after the completion of the traditional ‘halwa’ ceremony. The Union Budget was leaked in 1950 from the Rashtrapati Bhavan press on Minto Road, Delhi( (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh))

This will be Nirmala Sitharaman's second time presenting a full-fledged Budget under PM Modi's third term and her eighth budget presentation in Parliament. She has presented six annual and two interim budgets under the successive terms of the NDA-led government.

The current Union Budget is typically printed in the basement of the North Block in Delhi, which houses a government press, along with the ministry of finance and the home ministry. However, this was not always the case.

Union Budget leak

The Union Budget was leaked in 1950 from the Rashtrapati Bhavan press on Minto Road, Delhi, where they used to be printed, reported The Economic Times. After the incident, the printing of the important financial document was shifted to a more secure location.

Later in 1980, it was shifted once more to its present location in the North Block.

The finance minister at the time, John Mathai, who had presented two Union Budgets in independent India, was accused of catering to the interests of influential figures due to the leak.

After he presented the Union Budget, he resigned in protest against the Planning Commission.

The current budget printing process has been enhanced with an emphasis on security and confidentiality.

Officials involved in the budget preparation are placed under a strict 'lock-in' period, during which they are isolated from the outside world to safeguard secrecy. They are prohibited from using phones and are only allowed to leave once the finance minister has finished presenting the Union Budget in parliament.