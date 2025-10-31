Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Net profit up 7.3% amid highest-ever net sales

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. clocked its highest quarterly sales in July-September 2025, even as profitability remained relatively muted. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris, the latest offering from India's largest carmaker. (HT Auto)

Standalone net profit on India's largest carmaker rose 7.29% over the year-ago period to ₹3,293.1 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, on the back of revenue that increased 13.16% year-on-year to ₹42,100.80 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday (31 October 2025). Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the topline at ₹39,930 crore and the bottom line at ₹3,571 crore.

Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results 2025-26 (Standalone, YoY) Revenue up 13.16% at ₹ 42,100.80 crore (Estimate: ₹ 39,930 crore)

42,100.80 crore (Estimate: 39,930 crore) EBITDA up 0.39% at ₹ 4,434.1 crore (Estimate: ₹ 4,229.8 crore)

4,434.1 crore (Estimate: 4,229.8 crore) EBITDA margin down 134 basis points at 10.53% (Estimate: 10.6%)

Net profit up 7.29% at ₹ 3,293.1 crore (Estimate: ₹ 3,571 crore) One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

This is a developing story. More to come.