Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Net profit up 7.3% amid highest-ever net sales

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. clocked its highest quarterly sales in July-September 2025, even as profitability remained relatively muted.
Standalone net profit on India's largest carmaker rose 7.29% over the year-ago period to ₹3,293.1 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, on the back of revenue that increased 13.16% year-on-year to ₹42,100.80 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday (31 October 2025). Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the topline at ₹39,930 crore and the bottom line at ₹3,571 crore.