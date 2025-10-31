Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Net profit up 7.3% amid highest-ever net sales

    Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results FY26: Standalone net profit rose 7.29% YoY to 3,293.1 crore on the back of revenue that increased 13.16% YoY to 42,100.80 crore.

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 3:17 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. clocked its highest quarterly sales in July-September 2025, even as profitability remained relatively muted.

    The Maruti Suzuki Victoris, the latest offering from India's largest carmaker. (HT Auto)
    The Maruti Suzuki Victoris, the latest offering from India's largest carmaker. (HT Auto)

    Standalone net profit on India's largest carmaker rose 7.29% over the year-ago period to 3,293.1 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, on the back of revenue that increased 13.16% year-on-year to 42,100.80 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday (31 October 2025). Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the topline at 39,930 crore and the bottom line at 3,571 crore.

    Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results 2025-26 (Standalone, YoY)

    • Revenue up 13.16% at 42,100.80 crore (Estimate: 39,930 crore)
    • EBITDA up 0.39% at 4,434.1 crore (Estimate: 4,229.8 crore)
    • EBITDA margin down 134 basis points at 10.53% (Estimate: 10.6%)
    • Net profit up 7.29% at 3,293.1 crore (Estimate: 3,571 crore)

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 7.3% Amid Highest-ever Net Sales
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes