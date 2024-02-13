MCX ‘technical glitch’: Commodity trading time delayed to 11 am

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday further delayed the opening time of commodity markets to 11 am, attributing this to ‘some technical glitches.’ Representational Image

“Trading hours for commodity derivatives segment for February 13, 2024 has been revised from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Members are requested to take note of the above," MCX said in a circular, according to Mint.

The statement added that the exchange's team is working to resolve the issue.

Normally, commodity trading opens at 9 am. In an earlier circular, however MCX stated that on February 13, i.e. today, the trading will begin at 10 am.

Now, however, the opening has been pushed to 11 am.

(Developing story. Check again for details)