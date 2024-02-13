 MCX ‘technical glitch’: Commodity trading time delayed to 11 am - Hindustan Times
News / Business / MCX ‘technical glitch’: Commodity trading time delayed to 11 am

MCX ‘technical glitch’: Commodity trading time delayed to 11 am

ByHT News Desk
Feb 13, 2024 10:55 AM IST

A team is working to resolve the issue, an MCX statement said.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday further delayed the opening time of commodity markets to 11 am, attributing this to ‘some technical glitches.’

“Trading hours for commodity derivatives segment for February 13, 2024 has been revised from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Members are requested to take note of the above," MCX said in a circular, according to Mint.

The statement added that the exchange's team is working to resolve the issue.

Normally, commodity trading opens at 9 am. In an earlier circular, however MCX stated that on February 13, i.e. today, the trading will begin at 10 am.

Now, however, the opening has been pushed to 11 am.

(Developing story. Check again for details)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

