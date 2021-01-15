Messaging app Signal experiencing technical difficulties
Messaging app Signal said on Friday it was experiencing technical difficulties and working to restore the service.
Signal has seen a rise in downloads following a controversial change in rival messaging app WhatsApp's privacy terms, which required WhatsApp users to share their data with both Facebook Inc and Instagram.
India’s trade deficit at 25-month high in Dec
How to check income tax refund status online. Read here
- Income tax refund (ITR) status can be checked on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website as well as on the income tax department’s e-filing site.
US industrial production jumps 1.6 per cent in December
Bengaluru emerges as world’s fastest growing tech hub, London second: Report
SC asks Govt's, 61 firms' reply on PIL alleging duty evasion in iron ore exports
PVR reports net loss of ₹49 crore in Q3
DGCA issues guidelines on carrying cargo in passenger compartment of aircraft
Stuck in Kent: How Brexit red tape strangled cross-border trade
UK prepares for another recessions as lockdowns cripple economy
- Because of the November fall, the economy is set to contract again in the fourth quarter.
Banks in Europe yet to fully feel pandemic’s impact, warns ECB
RBI drains ₹2 trillion in a bid to nudge shorter rates higher
GAIL announces ₹1,046.35 crore share buyback
UK economy pushed into reverse by November lockdown
