 Meta to set up first data centre in India? Could cost ‘between 500-1,200 crore’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Meta to set up first data centre in India? Could cost ‘between 500-1,200 crore’

Meta to set up first data centre in India? Could cost ‘between 500-1,200 crore’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 01:04 PM IST

Meta India Data Centre: In India, Instagram Reels had its first broad rollout in 2020 after suspension of ByteDance-owned short video app TikTok in the country.

Facebook parent Meta may start its first data centre in India focussed on the growing demand for its short video feature Reels in its largest market, it was reported. The company will start a “feasibility study in the first quarter of 2024”, Moneycontrol reported citing people in the know.

Meta India Data Centre: A Meta logo is seen(Reuters)
Meta India Data Centre: A Meta logo is seen(Reuters)

Read more: JM Financial share price crashes 19% after RBI bans lending against shares, debentures: : What's happening

"Meta is evaluating deploying a small data centre. It could be a cache-focussed 10-20 megawatt data centre," it added. The investment plan was not given but the report said that industry experts believe that the average cost of setting up a Tier-4 data centre in India is around 50-60 crore- the highest quality ones with more than 99.99 percent uptime.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: IIFL Finance share price falls 20% more after RBI ban; Jefferies ‘hold’ call: Will decline continue?

The report claimed, “If Meta goes ahead with setting up its first data centre in India with a capacity of 10-20 MW, its investment in the project could be in the range of 500-1,200 crore.”

In India, Instagram Reels had its first broad rollout in July 2020 after the suspension of ByteDance-owned short video app TikTok in the country. The feature was rolled out globally in subsequent months by Meta. India is a crucial market for Instagram and as per app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, TikTok and Instagram have competed for the top spot in terms of total global downloads in 2023.

Read more: Mahanagar Gas shares fall most in four years: 2 major reasons behind decline. Will it continue?

Sensor Tower said in a report released in December 2023, “A pivotal factor contributing to Instagram's popularity in India has been TikTok's ban in the country in 2020. Instagram Reels has effectively filled the void left by the ban of TikTok, offering users a comparable platform for creating and sharing short-form videos.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On