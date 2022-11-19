Home / Business / 'They deserve to work where talent is valued': Koo to hire laid off Twitter employees

'They deserve to work where talent is valued': Koo to hire laid off Twitter employees

business
Published on Nov 19, 2022 04:06 PM IST

"Micro-blogging is about people power. Not suppression,” tweeted Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder, Koo.

Koo logo (Used only for representation)
Koo logo (Used only for representation)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Koo – touted by many as India's answer to Twitter – will hire some of the workers laid off by the Elon Musk-owned company, said Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder, Koo.

“Very said to see #RIPTwitter and related to # to this going down. We'll hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round. They deserve to work where their talent is valued. Micro-blogging is about people power. Not suppression,” tweeted Bidawatka on Friday.

Bidawatka's post came after #RIPTwitter trended on the microblogging website throughout Friday after hundreds of employees exited the tech giant over Musk's ultimatum to them to work for ‘long hours at high intensity’ or leave.

Also Read: Elon Musk on ‘all-time high usage' amid Twitter exodus reports over new ultimatum

Additionally, the Tesla CEO and world's richest person, who bought the company in October, has already sacked around 3,700 Twitter employees, including those in the firm's India team.

Also, in recent days, several top companies, including Twitter, Meta, and Amazon, have laid off their staffers. Koo has become the latest organisation to announce it will provide employment opportunity to the laid off employees.

Similar offers have been made by Jaguar Land Rover, Dream 11, Venture Firms etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
twitter elon musk
twitter elon musk

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out