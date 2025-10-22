Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gets nearly $100 million salary for ‘exception year’

Satya Nadella's salary has jumped to the highest since he became Microsoft Corp.'s chief executive officer more than a decade ago, thanks to the progress the company has seen in AI. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (File Photo)

The India-born CEO will draw a salary of $96.5 million in Fiscal 2025 versus $79.1 million in Fiscal 2024, after quarterly results “demonstrate that Satya Nadella and his leadership team have positioned Microsoft as a clear AI leader for this generational technology shift”, the company wrote in a note to shareholders included in a regulatory filing released Tuesday.

About 90% of Nadella’s compensation, which includes a $2.5 million salary, is in Microsoft shares, the company said in the filing. He became Microsoft’s third CEO in 2014.

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood's total salary has increased to $29.5 million. Chief Commercial Officer Judson Althoff will receive a pay package of $28.2 million.

Shares of the world’s largest software maker increased 23% this year through Tuesday’s close. Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing business has consistently posted growth rates ahead of rivals like Amazon.com Inc.