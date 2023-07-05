Home / Business / Mint unveils #AskBetterQuestions , says campaign to empower audience

Mint unveils #AskBetterQuestions , says campaign to empower audience

ByHT News Desk
Jul 05, 2023 12:17 PM IST

Mint said through the #AskBetterQuestions campaign, the publication wants to inspire audience to ask better questions and ignite their curiosity.

HT Media Group's business publication Mint has announced a new brand campaign #AskBetterQuestions, which is focused on the idea of asking better questions to drive progress, resonating with the group's mission is to ‘Empower, Engage and Entertain’ millions through trusted content every minute every day.

The digital campaign aims to empower readers through thought-provoking ideas and commits to upholding high reporting standards that address questions arising in audiences' minds, Mint said.
The digital campaign aims to empower readers through thought-provoking ideas and commits to upholding high reporting standards that address questions arising in audiences' minds, Mint said.

“ The digital campaign aims to empower readers through thought-provoking ideas and commits to upholding high reporting standards that address questions arising in audiences' minds”, Mint said in a statement.

As per Mint, the #AskBetterQuestions series comprises three videos for a common objective i.e, help people achieve goals and thrive by addressing questions in their minds.

The three videos showcase the drive and determination of the youth in India, featuring individuals from diverse backgrounds striving for success in their respective fields, Mint added.

One video features a C-suite executive who seeks ideas to grow business. The second video has a budding entrepreneur responding to the global food crisis due to climate change. The third video features a young investor exploring opportunities in the international stock market to diversify portfolio.

“Mint's credible journalism provides clarity and precision, enabling Indians to make informed decisions. Through the #AskBetterQuestions campaign, we want to inspire our audience to ask better questions and ignite their curiosity. And we will continue to answer those questions and guide them on their journey of exploration and progress through our high-reporting standards”, Sarah Banerjee, Brand Marketing Lead at Mint, said.

Banerjee added this campaign would resonate with both business and non-business readers, as questioning the status quo is a fundamental human trait.

For this campaign, Mint has appointed dojo as the creative agency.

"It was a great opportunity to collaborate with Mint, one of the most respected business dailies in South Asia, to design an audience-focused campaign that sparks imagination and transforms its audience into forward-thinkers, generating innovative solutions for their own growth and progress. #AskBetterQuestions aims to broaden perspectives and inspire a growth mindset within society", Amit Sinha, Founder and CVO, dojo, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out